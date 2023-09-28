We're always proud when a local restaurant goes national. And in the case of poke joint Koibito Poke, it's certainly well-deserved. Koibito offers a number of signature bowls; the salmon bowl (salmon, house sauce, cucumber, edamame, green onion, ginger, crab mix and sesame seeds) is a popular option, and there's a keto bowl (cauliflower rice, ahi tuna, salmon, sriracha aioli, cucumber, green onion, Brussels sprouts, kale and sesame seeds) if you're watching your carbs. But we prefer to design our own bowl of raw fish, and it's inevitably heavy on Koibito's Hawaiian tuna. The marinade, with notes of soy and ginger, gives the fish a rich flavor and a silky texture. We're happy to share the greatness that is Koibito Poke with three other states and counting.