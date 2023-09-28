There's really no argument when it comes to naming the best ramen in the Valley. Origami Ramen Bar takes the title by a landslide. The restaurant's owner and chef, Yusuke Kuroda, grew up in Osaka, Japan, and worked at Nobu's Beverly Hills restaurant. In 2020, he traded the glamour of Los Angeles for Phoenix where he brought his talents to his own restaurant on Ray Road. There, he makes excellent tempura rice bowls, dumplings and chicken katsu. But the star is the ramen, which comes with original, miso, spicy or unique black broth. Our favorite is the Black Soy bowl, made with a mix of chicken and pork broth topped with chicken chashu and black garlic oil, which gives it a super savory flavor. Sweet corn kernels offer a bright contrast, creating a sweet and salty bite. Two varieties of noodles are available. The bouncy, curly noodles have great chew, while the thin noodles are smooth and perfect for slurping. Stop in on a cool afternoon for a steaming hot bowl of the best ramen in town.