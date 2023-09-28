Best Restaurant Return

There was a long, collective sigh of dismay when Grand Avenue Pizza Co. closed its arts district outpost for a summer break and didn't reopen. Ryan Moreno opened SnapBack Pizzeria in its stead, and then a sliver of hope appeared via social media. Grand Avenue Pizza Co.'s post was simple: "Glendale March 2023." Owner Carson Wheeler made the wait worth it, bringing the pizzeria back — bigger and better than ever. The Glendale location is massive, with ample space indoors and on a sweeping patio that boasts lawn games and picnic tables. The menu is larger, too, now featuring a full bar and additions that pair perfectly with pizza, like chicken wings — the lemon pepper seasoned wings are crispy and offer a bright zing. Even with more to choose from, the foundation Wheeler built with his pizzas remains: hand-tossed, baked to perfection with plenty of gooey cheese and an array of toppings as well as rotating specialty pies.