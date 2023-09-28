Each year, chefs and restaurant professionals from around the country gather in Chicago for an event dubbed the Oscars of food. Winning a James Beard Award is one of the top honors a chef or restaurant can receive. And each year, a handful of Arizona chefs are in the mix. This year, however, was different. No Arizona chefs won awards, and none even made it into the final round. We had a great showing in the semifinalist round, with 12 nominations including chefs Silvana Salcido Esparza of Barrio Cafe, Crystal Kass of Valentine and Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno of Bacanora. But that was the end of the road for every local semifinalist this year, making the 2023 James Beard Awards Arizona's biggest snub.