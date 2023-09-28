Best Vegan Restaurant

Nestled in a row of restaurants and shops on Grand Avenue sits a welcoming and friendly eatery. Twinkle lights shine through the windows and light up a mural of our blue planet with a happy cow, chicken and pig. Earth Plant Based Cuisine is an entirely vegan restaurant that serves a Mexican- and Southwest-inspired menu packed with flavor. Start with the Boss Nachos made with fresh veggies and a creamy vegan cheese sauce or elote with vegan mayo, cotija cheese, chile and lime. Entrees include flautas filled with potatoes or vegan chicken and tacos stuffed with soy chorizo or seasoned mushrooms. There are burger, barbecue sandwich, burrito and chimichanga options as well. This restaurant offers something for everyone, as many of the dishes can also be made gluten- or soy-free upon request. Whichever food you settle on, make sure to pair it with a sweet horchata, or our favorite, the coconut honeydew melon refresher.