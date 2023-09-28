Best Event for Gearheads

If you love cars — particularly classic, rare, flashy, historic and even quirky ones — you can't miss this over-the-top show that happens every January at WestWorld. This year, more than 1,900 cars were auctioned, including a $2.75 million Ferrari F40. Even if you're not in the market to buy a limited-edition Jaguar or a badass muscle car — or the blue AMC Pacer with flames on the side used in "Wayne's World," which sold for $71,500 in 2022 — it's a great place to gawk. But it's also interactive: You can sign up for the hot laps and thrill rides that let you ride shotgun with a professional driver in a fast machine on a fun track or off-road in a four-wheel drive. And you don't have to know your straight-eight from your hemi to enjoy the massive party, which draws about 300,000 people, including more than a few celebrities, over nine days. Get your motor runnin' with live music, a hall of vendors hawking everything from hot tubs to neon signs, a ton of food from pizza to lobster mac and cheese, and bars, baby, bars for your day-drinking pleasure.