Best Place to Greet Some Goats

We've been known to take a yoga class or two. But let's be real. When we go to yoga at Arizona Goat Yoga, we're there for the chance to watch and possibly cuddle a baby goat. And the classes don't disappoint. When you go, you get plenty of opportunities to interact with baby and adult goats with a low-impact yoga class chaser. Many of the classes are themed, so you and the animals can dress up to match themes like '80s, Hawaiian or Halloween. Depending on the day, some alpacas may crash the party, and still other classes offer cow cuddling as well. The staff are adept at making sure that the animals stay safe and happy while the guests enjoy their experience.