Best Rides

A date night getting dropped, spun and flipped around on a roller coaster might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it definitely beats the ho-hum routine of dinner and a movie. The adventurous couple will relish the chance to watch their significant other scream bloody murder on the Sky Diver ride, which, you guessed it, sends you plummating a terrifying 120 feet before abruptly stopping. As an added bonus, the Sky Diver offers great views of the former Metrocenter mall site. Our favorite ride is the Splashdown log ride, which can add some naughty fun to your outing if you're daring enough to wear white. But Castles N' Coasters isn't just for the young of heart — it's also for the actual young. A mini Ferris wheel and kid-friendly roller coaster make Castles N' Coasters a great place to pass the time with the whole family.