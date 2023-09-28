Best Alt Fashion

The Melrose District, a stretch of Seventh Avenue between Indian School and Camelback roads, has long been the home of antique shops. But what makes Sweet Salvage unique is that it is only open for one long weekend each month. During the rest of the month, stylists and treasure hunters gather goods, spruce them up and create elaborate displays for the next market. Each month has a different theme to match the season, meaning you're likely to find something totally different each time you visit. On one visit, take home a comfortable leather chair to complete your reading nook. The next time, you might find a one-off piece of artwork to hang on the wall or maybe a vintage necklace, an old baseball glove or a Christmas ornament. The fun is in the unknown, so we suggest visiting with an open mind, an empty trunk and a spare hour or so to see what you can find.