Best Plant Shop

Pueblo is a plant-lover's desert oasis. The Grand Avenue shop has a whole host of houseplants, and upon walking into its airy warehouse space, your eyes may need to adjust to the lush greenery popping out at you from every nook and cranny. Owners Michael Lanier and Coby Bruckner, and their team, offer a helping hand to select the perfect plant and answer questions about care. But Pueblo is more than a plant shop, curating an ever-changing roster of planters, home goods and gifts. And, Pueblo invites guests to linger, from browsing its vintage gardening library to cozying up on its patio, where the uber-cute khaki three-wheeled Italian truck turned coffee bar Caffio Espresso serves daily.