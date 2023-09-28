Best Rave Gear

After this year's debacle, you may not want to go to Burning Man next year. But there are plenty of regional burns, festivals, concerts and parties to attend closer to home, and to look your best, hit up Rave Circus on Mill Avenue. Sexy, shiny clothing for men and women, wild sunglasses, fun hats, eye-catching jewelry — it's all here, plus hoops, poi sticks and other tools of the rave trade. Not really into that scene? Rave Circus also carries things like wall tapestries and incense. Well over half of the merchandise is made by Arizona creators, so you're not just getting ready to slay at the festival — you're supporting local business.