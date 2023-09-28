Best Store for CDs

Formerly called the Wag N' Wash, this local spot recently underwent a name change. But that's pretty much the only thing that changed at Bark If You're Dirty, the best dog wash in town. The front of the store is a pet shop filled with everything you and Fido might need, from food and treats to collars and toys. Check in at the counter and select which type of wash you want. Does your dog just need a quick shower? Or more of a deep clean with conditioner to make their fur shine and smell nice? Once you've made your selection, follow a staff member to the back into a space filled with large metal bathtubs with side flaps that fold down to help get your dog inside. Adjust the water temperature and get to washing. Each bathtub comes with a flexible shower head, scrub brushes, shampoos and soaps, and a stack of towels. If your pooch is brave enough, there are also hair dryers to ensure Fluffy is as fluffy as possible. Walk back through the store on your way out and grab a treat for your freshly cleaned pup.