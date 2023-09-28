Best Agave Selection

Upstairs, Barcoa is a lively cantina with string lights, fluttering papel picado and a food truck. Down a large staircase, customers descend into an underground lair dedicated to agave. The dark bar is a moody space filled with small tables surrounding a central bar. Within, bartenders shake and stir cocktails based on spirits from the spiky plant. There are dozens of varieties of tequilas on the menu, but this bar goes way beyond the familiar. Dip your toes into the worlds of mezcal, sotol, raicilla, bacanora and other agave distilates. Some are bright, others smoky or smooth. Barcoa serves these unique spirits mixed into cocktails or celebrated in flights that introduce customers to the lesser known varieties. If you don't know what to pick, a flight helps. But Barcoa offers 20 different flights, so be prepared to go downstairs and fall down the rabbit hole.