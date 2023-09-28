Best Latin Nightclub

Club DWNTWN is one of the city's hottest spots for Latin, banda and cumbia, located on Central Avenue just south of McKinley Street. Yes, DWNTWN has all the prerequisites you'd need from your club of choice: drink deals, special events and actual human DJs spinning everything from the aforementioned standouts to reggaeton, merengue and Top 40. But it's the size of the club, and that sense of intimacy that's fostered, that really makes DWNTWN feel special. It's a nightclub like they used to be before giant, distinctly corporate spots started popping up — a gathering of your friends and neighbors in celebration of drink and music. It's a place not just to get lost in the moment but to connect back to the culture and people that make this city feel special, even if it's only for the duration of a few songs. DWNTWN is small, but it's got a giant sense of heart and an even bigger role in downtown nightlife.