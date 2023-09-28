Best Spanish-Language Bookstore

The impact Palabras Bilingual Bookstore has made on Phoenix's cultural landscape in its 13-year existence can't be overstated. From its beginnings in a Grand Avenue storefront to its current home at the Nurture House literary hub, Rosaura "Chawa" Magaña's business has always been more than just a great little bookstore. Besides a healthy selection of titles in a wide variety of genres, Palabras has been a haven and a meeting point for the Latino and artistic communities. It hosts events ranging from BIPOC open mic sessions and Tea and Typing Nights to bilingual children's storytime and monthly new moon pajama parties. Want to support one of Phoenix's most essential businesses? Next time you're in the mood for a new book, check out Palabras before opening the Amazon app.