Best Transition to Brick and Mortar

Beloved food truck Chilte set down roots earlier this year at the recently revamped Egyptian Motor Hotel on Historic Grand Avenue. Its permanent location is hip, eclectic and comfy. It matches the rock 'n' roll vibe of the motel while still feeling distinct, and distinctly Chilte. Owners Lawrence Smith and Aseret Arroyo have grown the menu with the added space, offering bold new options like prawns in chocolate aguachile and a seasonal quesadilla with grasshoppers. Chilte's hand-pressed squid ink tortillas, stuffed with birria, are served alongside a savory miso consommé. And, with a full bar program, cocktails add another punch of flavor. We're partial to the Carajilllo, a coffee-based creation with notes of chocolate, orange and lavender. And we're by no means the only ones who love Chilte; Bon Appétit magazine recently named it one of the best new restaurants in the U.S.