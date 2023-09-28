Best Oasis in the Desert

A garden in the middle of Phoenix? It's hard to believe a mini-waterfall, small ponds and dense greenery exist in the desert, but the Japanese Friendship Garden (also known as Ro Ho En) is a memorable oasis in the hottest city in the country. As you walk through the almost-4-acre grounds, it's hard to miss the intersection between tranquility, the Japanese landscape design and the bright orange koi fish swimming in the water. For those who want an immersive experience, regular tea ceremonies are held daily. This mini-oasis is simple, but offers a welcome refuge from the desert landscape and the noise of the city. You can sit in a quiet spot to meditate or snap some photos to prove to others that the desert can also be lush in certain places.