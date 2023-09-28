Best Bartender

Speakeasies are where you can feel like you're a part of something special, and Gin and Reel certainly exudes that cool factor when you walk down the stairs and enter a room that feels like you're visiting another era. It's definitely a small space, but comfortable in all the ways that matter. Here's the secret: To gain entry, approach the barista at Stir Coffee (the storefront for the speakeasy) and grab the password to sample the drinks. The cocktails are fun and have interesting flavor profiles. We're partial to the Dream of You, a mix of Tito's, yuzu Japanese liquor, limoncello, lemon, simple syrup and lavender water. Other highlights include the Royal Rascal and the Fit as a Fiddle. Cocktails can be paired with charcuterie boards, pizza or dessert, and or for those who want to ease up on the liquor, wine and beer are also available. On a weekend night, expect the place to be busy, so get your name on the list fast. You can linger during the busy nights, but after two hours at the speakeasy, you'll have to head out and give someone else a turn.