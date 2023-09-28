Best Basement Bar

Entering Valley Bar through a back alley and down a deep flight of stairs adds a sense of intrigue and excitement to every trip to this hotspot, whether to meet a friend for a well-crafted cocktail, catch a band, partake in a trivia match or see a group of storytellers entertain a crowd. The Music Hall is the side of the bar where live music, dance parties and performance events happen. It is intimate, holding about 250 people, and when fans fill the room to see a favorite band, it ups that cozy vibe, squeezing everyone together in a sonic fervor that intensifies the entire experience. A mobile telling the story of notorious Phoenix murderer Winnie Ruth Judd anchors the main part of the bar called the Rose Room, which also holds a pool table, Skee-Ball and a few intimate booths. Next time you're looking for a fun night out at a bar, we recommend you head underground.