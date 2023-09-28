Best Blues Venue

The Rhythm Room has been the first and last word in blues music in Phoenix for much of its 32-year history. Open since 1991, it's become a local institution and Valley treasure to aficionados of the genre. A nonstop parade of blues and R&B greats have graced the joint over the decades, from world-renowned artists like the late Bo Diddley and R.L. Burnside to local legends like Hans Olson and Bill Tarsha. Admittedly, the setup hasn't changed much at the no-frills venue, as longtime owner Bob Corritore, a veteran harmonica player and host of KJZZ's "Those Lowdown Blues," has kept things straightforward with a stage, seating area, bar, dance floor and not much else. The focus has always been on the music and the people playing it, Corritore tells Phoenix New Times. As singer-songwriter Whitey Morgan, who performed at The Rhythm Room in 2015, once sang, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." We certainly wouldn't and neither would any of The Rhythm Room's regulars.