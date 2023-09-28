Best Local Compilation

Arizona music has a grand tradition of local compilation albums. Hit up the right garage sale or secondhand store and you could find examples curated by rock radio station KDKB or local record store chain Zia Records. Author Ryan Clark took his love of local music and turned it into a record label, Hookworm Records, whose first compilation, "Hookworm ONE," came out in early 2022. Now, Clark and Hookworm are back with the aptly titled "Hookworm TWO." This installment boasts six original songs by six Arizona indie rock bands: local outfits Chrome Rhino, Daphne + The Glitches, Fairy Bones, Sliced Limes and Weekend Lovers, and Tucson group Birds and Arrows. The new record is another testament to Clark's dedication to the scene and to the depth of Arizona's musical talent.