Best Place to See a Metal Show

Where's the Valley's best haven for heshers? Spoiler alert: It's not found in live music hotspots like Tempe or downtown Phoenix, nor is it located anywhere east of Central Avenue, period. Instead, follow the sound of heavy-duty riffs, sweet licks and guttural wailings over to the main room of The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife in Glendale, a ground zero for metal maniacs in recent years. Armed with an enormous stage, a top-of-the-line sound system and a dance floor large enough for headbanging or moshing, it offers long-haired metal fanatics an ideal space to rock out. Bands from across the subgenres of the metal multiverse have invaded The 44, ranging from such nationally known groups as Tantric and Green Jellÿ to tributes like Iron Ozzy or the Maynard James Keenan-centric A Perfect Tool. The venue also has supported the local scene by showcasing the next generation of musicians from the School of Rock and hosting a benefit show by Hollywood Gods N' Monsters for a dearly departed metalhead. Those are both causes that would make even the blackest of hearts grow three sizes.