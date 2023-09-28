Best Place to Take a Cocktail Geek

Do you have a friend who won't stop talking about everything they learned after watching the mixology competition show "Drink Masters" on Netflix? This is the bar for that friend. The cocktail's sparse descriptions read almost like a grocery list. Cool Your Jets is a mix of cantaloupe, vanilla Greek yogurt, green tea, mint, agricole and Grey Goose. Yet, after being clarified, the arrestingly clear, golden-hued cocktail that arrives, with a single oversized ice cube balancing a shard of vanilla meringue, is both maddeningly simple and complex. For all of the time and technique that goes into each sip, there's a welcome lack of pretentiousness at Pour Bastards. The bar staff is as stoked to pour you a beer or help you pick a natural wine as they are to walk through their cocktail crafting process. There's even a book you can peruse to see all that went into your tipple. Upon realizing the sheer work that goes into each drink, the bar's name seems quite apropos, but we're grateful the team invested the time.