Best Pop Culture Frenzy

This year, metro Phoenix was the center of the world's attention for two reasons. One was the July heat wave that kept the city cooking for a month. The other was the fact that a pair of shows at Glendale's State Farm Stadium in March was the kickoff for Taylor Swift's zeitgeist-altering Eras Tour. Glendale temporarily renamed itself Swift City before the international music press descended on the Valley (along with thousands of out-of-town fans). And the show lived up to every iota of the hype. The three-hour, 44-song magnum opus on March 17 was just the beginning of the Eras' Tour takeover of pop music, TikTok and the cultural landscape. Six months later, the tour is still going strong, and we feel fortunate that we were among the first to experience it.