Best Small Music Venue

What Last Exit Live may lack in size, it more than makes up for in reputation. Brannon Kleinlein's South Phoenix venue is known around town for being a great place for musicians and fans. A peek at the calendar shows an eclectic lineup of local, regional and national acts most nights of the week. The audio engineers make sure the acts onstage always sound great and the friendly bartenders keep the drinks flowing. Last Exit Live's impact doesn't stop at the parking lot, either. It's one of the organizers of this fall's inaugural Luna Del Lago Festival, a three-day event happening at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant. If it's as good as everything else Last Exit does, it'll be a must-see.