Best Rosin

Who doesn't drool for solventless dabs? Our favorite this year is Summus's Chocolate and Cream Live Hash Rosin. Crafted with weed, water, ice, heat, pressure and perhaps a touch of love, this blend is pure essence alchemy. Formerly sold as Oreoz, this Tier 1 concentrate (their top shelf) doesn't fall far from its hybrid Cookies and Cream crossed with Secret Weapon genetics tree. Summus offers additional tiers for our budget-conscious buddies, but this live rosin earns its just desserts by not only smelling like chocolate but tasting and exhaling like chocolate, too. Perfect for relaxing happily while masticating magnificent munchies, this LHR packs a serious appetite boost. Pair it with a slice of Granny's chocolate cake? Absolutely. As far as best rosins go, this one takes the cake ... and eats it, too.