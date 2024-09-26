Best British Bakery

Millionaire's shortbread, sticky toffee pudding and custard trifles, oh my! Any British expat will feel their heart flutter at the mention of such delights. And these hard-to-find treats can all be bought at The Great Gadsby, a small but mighty bakery in Gilbert. Stop in for a savory, flaky, buttery sausage roll, and you'll inevitably leave with a box full of goodies to enjoy later. This bakery has been serving a blend of British baked goods with a little French patisserie influence and a dash of American cooking since it opened in 2017. Popular items do sell out, so we recommend stopping in early, or placing an online order if you've got something really specific in mind. Otherwise, drop by and see what treats you might find in the case.