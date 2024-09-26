Best Community Food Resource

Feeling depressed every time you stop by the supermarket? You're not alone. Whether inflation, greedflation or old-fashioned price-gouging is to blame, the price of groceries is sky-high these days, and almost everyone is getting hit where it hurts. Before you start considering shoplifting as a solution, hit up Borderlands Produce Rescue to help stretch your food budget. Every Saturday morning, the Arizona-based nonprofit offers boxes of reclaimed fruits and vegetables in the parking lots of churches, schools and other local institutions through its Produce On Wheels With-Out Waste (or P.O.W.W.O.W.) program. For only $15, you get a 60-pound bounty of veggies and fruits, such as peppers, squashes, berries, cucumbers and tomatoes. Depending on the time of year, the cornucopia may also include melons and other seasonal fruits. Granted, it's rescued produce, so you'll want to eat, can or freeze it within a week or two, but it beats emptying your savings account to finance a grocery run or contemplating how pine cones from your tree might taste.