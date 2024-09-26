Best Hamburgers

Inside downtown Phoenix's shipping container food hall is a tiny counter spot serving bagels in the morning and burgers for lunch and dinner. And those burgers are worth the wait. The brisket patties are smashed until perfectly thin and crispy around the edges before they are layered with a variety of toppings and sauces. The Stoop Burger puts a spin on a classic with cheddar, caramelized onions, Dijonnaise and housemade dill pickles. The pickles pack a vinegary punch that cuts through the sharp cheese and rich meat for a flavor-packed bite. The Cheez Wiz takes the concept of a cheeseburger to new heights as it's piled with cheddar, American and Gruyere cheeses. And the Burner rounds things out with a little candied jalapeño heat. The burgers come a la carte, so order some tots or curly fries on the side.