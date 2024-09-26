Best Handoff

One of the Valley's biggest pieces of food news came this spring when Kevin Binkley, a titan of the Phoenix fine dining world for 20 years, announced he would close his eponymous restaurant in August. In that very same announcement, Binkley shared that he'd already found a successor for the home-turned-restaurant on Osborn Road: Chef Stephen Jones. The two-time James Beard Award nominee behind the popular modern Southern restaurant The Larder & The Delta was without a space after failing to come to terms with his downtown landlord. Binkley, an 11-time James Beard Award nominee, said Jones was his first choice because "we love him, not just as a chef but as a person," he told New Times. Jones took over the space in August and launched his 10- to-12-course tasting menu in September. While it's bittersweet to see Binkley go, he's admirably passed the torch, and we cannot wait to see where Jones takes The Larder & The Delta for the eatery's next chapter.