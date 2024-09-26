Best Late-Night Eats

The perfect drunk food is a topic debated with the intensity of intergalactic aliens and whatever happened to J. Edgar Hoover. But one item that needs to be a part of the enthusiastic conversation is the humble pasty — specifically those from the local institution that is Cornish Pasty Co. Because it's not enough that several of Cornish's locations are open until 1 a.m. on weekends. It's also that the pasty truly is the perfect drunk food. It's shortcrust pastry (perfect for soaking up an evening's worth of booze) that's tailored to your various drunken cravings. Be it something traditional (The Oggie), a deconstructed hamburger (The Royale with Cheese), more premium tastes like pesto chicken and a Cubano or dessert pasties, Cornish's offerings will meet you where you're at (drunk and ravenous). Plus, there's no need for fancy silverware, and you can keep drinking with a massive Guinness (or two).