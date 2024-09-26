Best New Coffeehouse

If you're looking for a new coffee joint where you want to linger outside and enjoy made-from-scratch waffles and your favorite cup of joe, Bang Bang Coffee will deliver. Coffee comes a local roaster, and patrons can choose from macchiatos, cappuccinos and lattes. Couples, families and those who just want some solo time can walk to the coffee window, chat with one of the owners and then have uninterrupted time with conversation or a good book. Ben Rushlo and Julie Higginbotham wanted to create a space where people can enjoy a casual vibe and where they can get to know the regular customers. The atmosphere at Bang Bang Coffee centers around a sense of community, offering an intimate and personal experience.