Best New Restaurant

When a crew of culinary heavies and cocktails geeks shared they would team up to create Pretty Penny, it created some pretty big expectations. Together, Virtù alumni Chef Marcelino Ramos and Ivan Herrera, along with cocktail savants and bar owners Sam Olguin and Brenon Stuart, have risen to the occasion with this posh restaurant that shines on downtown's Roosevelt Row. The warmth of the team is palpable, from Herrera greeting guests with a smile and complimentary pour of bubbles to Ramos dropping plates and chatting with guests. The chef and his lean kitchen team are making incredibly complex, seafood-forward dishes in a minimal open cooking space. The menu rotates regularly, but a star dish that's been on since Pretty Penny opened in January is the Octopus Tostada. A blue corn tortilla is cut into strips and then fried. Those pieces are plated to resemble the formerly whole tortilla and topped with tender braised octopus, Oaxacan sour cream, silky dollops of avocado and a fiery black sesame salsa macha. Pair that with one of Olguin and Stuart's expertly crafted cocktails; the Passionfruit Negroni is a juicy boozy riff on the classic. And, if you're itching for a nightcap, stick around for one more round at Legends Never Die, the 20-seat bar hidden inside Pretty Penny.