Best Restaurant to Take a Geek

From comic books to movies to cosplay, superheroes have taken over the culture. At Wally Burger in Glendale, you'll find that masked men and caped crusaders can even be part of your dining experience. The brightly colored dining room is stuffed with retro video games, action figures, posters and life-size renditions of Superman, Captain America and other heroes. There's lots to look at, but don't get so wrapped up in the decor that you forget about your food. Wally Burger serves simple family fare such as burgers, chicken sandwiches and gyros. Whether you've got some superhero-loving kids or if you're just a kid at heart, Wally Burger is a fun and unique place to dine.