Best Restaurant You Can Ride Your Horse To

As the city has grown and evolved, vestiges of yesteryear are increasingly hard to find. Not so at T-Bone Steak House in South Phoenix, where there are hitching posts out back in case you show up on four hooves instead of four wheels. The building, which was built out of river rock and adobe in the 1920s, has housed a restaurant since the 1940s. (It's been T-Bone Steak House since 1972). T-Bone serves simple steakhouse fare excellently done — think a juicy, perfectly rare New York Strip, tender barbecue chicken and house-made apple pie smothered in cinnamon ice cream, whipped cream and caramel sauce. The prices are decidedly modern (read: not cheap), but you get what you pay for, and at T-Bone Steak House, you get delicious food and excellent service in a charming rustic setting. And here's a tip: Arrive just before sunset and sit near a window or on the patio to watch the sun set over the Valley and enjoy the lights of the city.