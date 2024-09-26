Best Traditional Chinese Restaurant

The past few years have taken their toll on the East Valley's Chinese restaurant scene. Between the pandemic, visa restrictions and a shrinking Chinese student population at ASU, the engine that was roaring in 2019 is now idling. But through all of the difficulties and a significant retooling, Old Town Taste remains a go-to spot for folks seeking sharply executed traditional Chinese fare. Evolving away from its original Shandong- and Beijing-centered menu, Old Town Taste has leaned more fully (though not exclusively) into Sichuan cuisine, and classics such as the homey mapo tofu and crispy fried Chongqing chicken pack a satisfying mala punch. Signature dishes like pungent, fish-flavored eggplant and crispy Sichuan fish filets still sizzle, and there's plenty of tendon, pig ears and intestines on the menu for those who prefer their Chinese food unadulterated rather than tailored to American tastes.