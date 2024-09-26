Best Upscale Indian Restaurant

We'd wager to guess you've never had Indian food like this before. Feringhee, a bold restaurant in Chandler, puts a fine-dining twist on classic dishes, infusing fragrant spices into unique preparations. It's the perfect spot for Indian food fans to try something new, special and wildly different. Start with a trio of pani puri, bursting with the flavors of mint, blackberry, pineapple and passion fruit. Then try Kandhari pork ribs with pomegranate glaze and fennel pollen and Feringhee's version of saag paneer made with layers of cottage cheese and spinach brightened with red pepper jam. The Black Dairy Dal is good enough to drink, and when it comes to actual cocktails, continue on your spice-filled journey with a Masala chai-infused vodka or a turmeric-essenced Jack Daniel's tipple. Feringhee often features special menus and prix-fixe dinners that level up the experience even more.