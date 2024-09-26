Best Ice-Skating Rink

Going to the Ice Den in Scottsdale may not be on your to-do list, but you should consider it for a family night out or a fun weekend date destination. There are options to free skate (advance registration required), or if it's a lifetime goal to learn how to ice skate, the rink offers lessons. And the most important fact — it's the coldest place in the desert. You'll have to bundle up to watch your kids skate on the ice, but that could be one way to ease into wishing fall would making a quicker landing in Phoenix. For those who would rather people watch and witness bloopers on the ice, you can check out 18 Degrees, the bar and restaurant to grab a few drinks and grub. And if you're lucky, you may catch the ice hockey team practice while you're sitting on the sidelines.