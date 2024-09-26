Best Inability to Read the Room

It should have been a celebratory moment. Spring training had sprung, and the Diamondbacks were coming off a surprise trip to the World Series. They'd just executed an exciting offseason, spending tens of millions of dollars to bolster a young and exciting team that had just brought postseason baseball back to the Valley. Then Diamondbacks managing partner Ken Kendrick stepped in front of a bunch of microphones and issued a veiled threat to move the team. "We may run out of time in Phoenix," Kendrick warned, raising the specter of relocating the team out of state. There are cities across the country, he explained, that "would certainly be very happy, you know, with, frankly, a successful, existing franchise." Arizona Republic columnist Phil Boas called it Kendrick channeling "his inner mob boss." In a rarity when it comes to Boas' work, he was right.