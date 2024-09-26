Best Public Pickleball Courts

If you're a pickleball fan, you've probably played here. This Ahwatukee park is open to the public, boasting 16 courts with well-maintained amenities like restrooms and water fountains. Regulars know the drill, so even on weeknights when the courts are full, you won't be made to wait too long for your turn in a court. The courts are well illuminated and lines are well marked. And even if your family isn't into pickleball, bring them along — Pecos Park also offers a skate plaza, a dog park, playground, splash pads, a paved walking path and areas for basketball, soccer and volleyball.