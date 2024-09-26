Best Sports Mascot

The Valley's sports mascots leave a lot to be desired. Big Red, the Arizona Cardinals' mascot, is one of two anthropomorphic cardinals in major professional sports. Howler the Coyote has moved to a farm upstate. The Suns' Gorilla is famous but nonsensical, and the Diamondbacks having a bobcat mascot makes sense only if you know the tortured explanation for it. (Chase Field was originally named Bank One Ballpark – or B.O.B. for bobcat. Again, the team is named after a snake.) But Sparky is wholly original. Sure, there may be a few other devil mascots out there, but there's only one Sun Devil. He has more history than most of his counterparts in town, and he's certainly unique. And there's no mistaking what team he represents — something the Valley's other mascots would have a hard time claiming.