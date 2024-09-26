Best Walking Path

It's our opinion that the stretch of Central Avenue between Northern Avenue and Bethany Home Road is one of the loveliest parts of Phoenix. Trees shade the quiet street, which is lined with luxurious and often historic homes. It's a pleasant trip up the street in a car, but even more so when we're walking on the Murphy Bridle Path. Mornings and evenings, and all through the weekend, the packed-dirt path on the east side of the street is populated with runners, couples with dogs, families and solo walkers. The path is named for William Murphy, who platted the neighborhood in 1895, and along the street, you can see signs commemorating its 100th anniversary in 1995. And yes, it was originally intended for people riding horses. But today, it remains an important piece of Phoenix history, as well as a nice place for a stroll.