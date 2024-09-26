Best Art Supplies

Artists, teachers, students and hobbyists all know where to go for any and all art supplies they might need: Jerry's Artarama. Pre-made canvases, custom-made canvases, frames, paints and brushes of every kind, art books and bags, varnishes — whatever an artisan needs, it's in this sprawling space. And there are always amazing sales (check the website for current deals): Think 50 percent off oil paints, up to 70 percent off gesso panels or free items with purchases. Browsing the aisles and all the artwork on the walls is half the fun here, but online shoppers can get free shipping on orders over $59.