Best Bodega

With a Circle K on every corner in the Valley, you've got plenty of options the next time you need a Diet Coke and a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos. But if you're looking for snacks that are a little more healthy, or trendy, or both, Monsoon Market is your spot. The midtown shop sells some interesting natural nibbles (such as Milk Bar cookies and flavored cactus sticks), Arizona-made products (including Cutino Hot Sauce and Popped Artisan Popcorn) and a wide selection of cold drinks, both alcoholic and non. Monsoon Market is also known for its selection of natural wines and eclectic merch. We love the Baggu bags, quirky home decor items and fun selection of greeting cards. Monsoon Market is one of the cutest places in town to grab a snack.