Best Bodega

Monsoon Market

With a Circle K on every corner in the Valley, you've got plenty of options the next time you need a Diet Coke and a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos. But if you're looking for snacks that are a little more healthy, or trendy, or both, Monsoon Market is your spot. The midtown shop sells some interesting natural nibbles (such as Milk Bar cookies and flavored cactus sticks), Arizona-made products (including Cutino Hot Sauce and Popped Artisan Popcorn) and a wide selection of cold drinks, both alcoholic and non. Monsoon Market is also known for its selection of natural wines and eclectic merch. We love the Baggu bags, quirky home decor items and fun selection of greeting cards. Monsoon Market is one of the cutest places in town to grab a snack.

Best Place to Shop If You're Missin' the Mitten

Michigan Marketplace

Sometimes, it seems like you can't swing a bottle of Faygo in this town without hitting someone who hails from Michigan. Natives of the Wolverine State abound in the Valley, bringing with them a love of Jet's Pizza and a hatred for Ohio State. If you or someone you know if missin' the mitten, we suggest a visit to Michigan Marketplace in Mesa. Open since 2022, the shop carries a good selection of food and drink items, including Koegel's meats, Amish cheese curds, fudge and popcorn made on Mackinac Island and yes, a staggering number of Faygo options. As you might imagine, the store is also staffed with Michiganders, so the next time you want to lament last year's NFC championship game loss with fellow Detroit Lions fans, you know where to go.

Best Tiny Things

Auntie Em's Miniatures

A bed is not cute. But a tiny bed? Totally cute. Refrigerators? Not adorable. A refrigerator for a dollhouse? So adorable. We indulge our love of all things small at Auntie Em's Miniatures, a quirky little shop located in Historic Downtown Glendale. Auntie Em's has been around for more than 20 years selling miniatures of almost anything you can think of from furniture to food. There's no website, so you'll just have to shop the old-fashioned way: by taking yourself down to this charming part of the Valley and browsing the merchandise. The store is also a hit with kids, so feel free to bring well-behaved little ones. And if you haven't gotten your fill of small things already, Smilin' Jack's Pedal Cars, a business located in the same space, sells model vehicles and toys.

Best Record Store

Stinkweeds

Vinyl is back, and record stores have seen a resurgence of interest in buying physical music in recent years. The Valley has been home to plenty of amazing stores for decades, and even nowadays there is no shortage of great ones. Among several standouts, independent store Stinkweeds was founded by Kimber Lanning in 1987 and moved to its current location on Camelback Road and Central Avenue in 2004. It's been a cornerstone of the Phoenix community, especially as a woman-owned and -run business. Over the years, Stinkweeds has become a Valley favorite for its excellent customer service and wide-ranging selection, helping shoppers stay aware of both new trends and less-commercial artists. An ongoing renovation and expansion will undoubtedly make Stinkweeds a premier Phoenix shopping destination for years to come.

Best New Record Store

Nile Records

The folks behind The Nile Theater in downtown Mesa are nothing if not prolific. They already operate one of the best concert halls in the East Valley, a badass complementary venue downstairs called The Underground and a quaint coffee shop. Now, they've expanded into music retail. Last year, they opened Nile Records, a spin-off shop within The Greenbelt building up the street selling vinyl, tapes, CDs, books and apparel. What the small store, which recently moved to a slightly larger space next door, lacks in size, it makes up for with a curated selection of new and used music in the rock, country, indie, punk and hip-hop variety. Then there's its coolest aspect that sets it apart from other vinyl emporiums: When artists and bands play Nile Theater or The Underground, the store has their tour merch and music available for anyone who couldn't make it out. Co-owner Michelle Donovan says that operating a small record shop with merch from recent shows was something they had wanted to do for years. "We've been collecting merch from the bands that came through," she says. "So we'll have their stuff on hand in case fans miss out. It's like their second chance."

Best Bookstore

Changing Hands Bookstore

Don't give your money to Amazon. Jeff Bezos has enough of it. If you want to buy a book, go to Changing Hands. A Valley fixture since 1974 — and at its second location in Phoenix since 2014 — Changing Hands is exactly what a bookshop should be. The shelves are packed with titles, and if you can't find something, a friendly staff member is ready to help you. And Changing Hands is so much more than just books. There's no better place to grab stocking stuffers — lotions, ornaments, cooking supplies, funny knick-knacks and more abound. With the First Draft Book Bar located inside the Phoenix store, it's also a great place to crack open a paperback and grab a drink. Changing Hands also hosts everything from writers' workshops to author readings to poetry nights. And instead of your money lining Bezos' pockets, portions of every sale benefit public radio, charities and local schools.

Best Used Bookstore

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

Truly, we want to support the publishing industry. It's just that new books cost an arm and a leg these days. Fortunately, there's Bookmans Entertainment Exchange. A local staple for decades, Bookmans' two Valley locations have an enormous selection of used books across all genres. As original list prices creep up, so have Bookmans' books, but you can still get most titles for about half of what you'd pay at Barnes & Noble. And Bookmans goes way beyond the printed page; both locations sell musical instruments, DVDs, video games, vinyl records, craft supplies, collectibles and other cool stuff. You can even take your unwanted items and get cash or trade for them. The store's cozy, welcoming atmosphere makes it easy to spend an afternoon browsing, after which we often leave with an armful of new-to-us reading material.

Best Book Sale

VNSA Used Book Sale

Along with Christmas, our birthday and the ASU v. U of A football game, the VNSA Used Book Sale is one of the events we eagerly anticipate each year. For one weekend, an exhibition hall at the Arizona State Fairgrounds turns into an epic shopping experience. More than 500,000 books, magazines, records, games, puzzles, maps and more are for sale at ridiculously low prices. Book dealers and bargain hunters show up as early as possible for a good spot in line; in fact, before the sale organizers changed the rules and only started allowing people to line up at 5 a.m., some early birds got there the night before. We've found countless good deals, unique items and rare treasures over the years. And best of all, all proceeds from the event benefit local charities. The next VNSA Book Sale will be held Feb. 15 and 16, 2025.

Best Pop-Up Market

Melrose Vintage Market

The Melrose Vintage Market started as a monthly event popping up just off Seventh Avenue in the Melrose District. And while that market is going strong, organizers expanded this year to open a new iteration of the MVM in downtown Phoenix. The events are on different days, which means you have double the chances to catch this pop-up vintage extravaganza. Throughout the market, some vendors sell antiques for your home, others sell unique and curated vintage clothing and accessories and a few stands sell collectibles and vinyl records. There's often a snack vendor, and dogs are welcome, making this outdoor shopping experience one of our favorite activities of the cooler months — the markets run from October through April.

Best Boutique

Bunky Boutique

What can you find in the concise yet expertly curated selection at Bunky Boutique? The better question is, what can't you find? Creative greeting cards. Craft soaps. Fun onesies. Men's hipster shirts from the likes of Howler Bros. and more with fun desert themes. Women's casual yet chic separates. Knockout graphic tees for all ages. Accessories that run the gamut from colorful bags in the perfect size and shape to a stunning range of jewelry for all tastes, from mini stud earrings to zodiac necklaces. Not to mention, friendly and attentive salespeople are on hand to help you find what you need. But the best part about Bunky is the delightfully serendipitous finds you'll stumble across that you cannot resist buying for someone, from your crazy cat lady best friend to your Swiftie spouse, your trans nephew (there's a huge Pride-themed collection) or your stoner grandma. For instance, we found a vintage motel-style keychain for a dog-obsessed master gardener friend that reads, "PLANT LADY BUT ALSO DOG LADY." Perfect.

