Best Bodega

The folks behind The Nile Theater in downtown Mesa are nothing if not prolific. They already operate one of the best concert halls in the East Valley, a badass complementary venue downstairs called The Underground and a quaint coffee shop. Now, they've expanded into music retail. Last year, they opened Nile Records, a spin-off shop within The Greenbelt building up the street selling vinyl, tapes, CDs, books and apparel. What the small store, which recently moved to a slightly larger space next door, lacks in size, it makes up for with a curated selection of new and used music in the rock, country, indie, punk and hip-hop variety. Then there's its coolest aspect that sets it apart from other vinyl emporiums: When artists and bands play Nile Theater or The Underground, the store has their tour merch and music available for anyone who couldn't make it out. Co-owner Michelle Donovan says that operating a small record shop with merch from recent shows was something they had wanted to do for years. "We've been collecting merch from the bands that came through," she says. "So we'll have their stuff on hand in case fans miss out. It's like their second chance."