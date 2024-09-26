Best Store for Wrestling Fans

Professional wrestling is popular again? As WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle might say, it's true. After being dismissed for decades as, at best, a niche interest or, at worst, the hallmark of lowbrow culture, wrestling has been attracting more people than ever in recent years. Millions tune into shows such as "WWE SmackDown!" each week or pack sold-out arenas around the world — including Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale back in March. So it's not surprising that a dedicated retail spot for wrestling fandom has popped up in the Valley. The Wrestling Guy Store PHX is a five-star experience for marks and smarks alike. Other local geek emporiums may stock wrestling merch, but they're jobbers compared with the championship-caliber selection of collectibles and memorabilia from WWE, AEW and other promotions available here, from T-shirts and title belts to posters and trading cards, even Funko Pop! dolls and bobbleheads. They've also got rarities such as commemorative folding chairs (natch) from previous pay-per-views in Phoenix and legions of figures filling multiple walls. If you'd like to meet a wrestler instead of owning a plastic version, the store frequently has hosted appearances by legends such as The Godfather and Rikishi. The Wrestling Guy Store PHX, we acknowledge you.