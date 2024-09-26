Best Barbacoa

How good is the barbacoa at La Mejor? So good that if you come for lunch at noon, it might already be gone. If that happens, it's not a tragedy. La Mejor slings a brash pozole verde, along with quesadillas as long as your arm and huaraches big enough to shoe a sasquatch. But you'll want to return for the barbacoa, which is the star of the show. Hunks of lamb, seasoned, roasted and steamed in banana leaves, are served either silky soft or tatemada-style — griddled to a sizzling crisp on the flat top. The barbacoa arrives with a simple plate of onion, cilantro and lime, along with thick, fresh tortillas to accompany. But the optional consommé isn't as optional as you might think. Few things hit like a hunk of that lush, succulent lamb, dipped into a bold broth and eaten with a thick tortilla and a splash of fresh salsa.