Best Sonoran Hot Dog

From the outside, Emilio's looks like a party. This little eatery is painted bubblegum pink with sky blue trim and a yellow roof. At night, colorful lights dance in the windows, letting customers know that the fun continues inside. Take a spin through the drive-thru or pull up a seat in the tiny dining room to enjoy a menu of food and drinks as colorful as the space. Start with a bright pink strawberry horchata and then dig into a decked-out Sonoran hot dog. These souped-up sausages put ballpark dogs to shame. The bun is fluffy, the hot dog gets wrapped in bacon, and the whole thing is topped with beans, tomatoes, mayo, onions, salsa and cheese. Anyone who's spent time in Sonora or become a fan of this style of loaded dogs in Tucson or beyond will be thrilled to find such an excellent rendition in Phoenix.