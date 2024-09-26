Best Tequila Bar

For tequila and mezcal sippers, Barcoa is Phoenix's premier destination for any season or vibe. Sit outdoors in its festive patio space during the gorgeous winter months, hang around the cantina housed inside or hunker down with a cocktail in the agave basement for a more intimate, speakeasy feel. Since it opened in 2020, Barcoa has won several Best of Phoenix awards, and it's no wonder why — the drinks are made with high-quality, interesting ingredients, and the selection of spirits is unmatched, with a wide variety of mezcals. Expect to go way beyond the typical brands of tequilas and mezcals you see in the U.S.