Best Anger Issues

When the best you can do is muster just one year in the Arizona House — a place where corrupt lawmakers have long found solace — you know the bad behavior has reached epic levels. Meet Leezah Sun, a Democrat who resigned her seat in January 2024 as she faced likely expulsion. Her bad behavior included threatening to throw a lobbyist from a balcony, interfering in the court-ordered transfer of children in a custodial matter and threatening to initiate a state investigation into a school district over a dispute involving a political ally. After quitting, did Sun pull back from the public spotlight, attend anger management classes and get in touch with her inner namaste? Hardly. She launched an effort to unseat an incumbent and win a seat in the state Senate and was accused of campaign shenanigans. Voters soundly rejected her in the July primary. So of course she's running for the Tolleson Union High School District Governing Board in November. This mean girl just can't quit Arizona politics.