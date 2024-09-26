Best Art Gallery

Lisa Sette Gallery is an oasis in the heart of Phoenix. As we walk in, we escape from the light, heat and noise of the city into the gallery's Al Beadle-designed building, a quiet temple dedicated to creativity. Sette is approaching a major milestone — 40 years of owning art galleries in the Valley — and yet the work her space exhibits is as fresh and challenging as ever. The gallery represents a who's-who of Phoenix-based talent, including Rachel Bess, Mayme Kratz and Mark Klett as well as national and international artists such as William Wegman and Reynier Leyva Novo. This year's exhibitions have included a summer group show and "The Moon Is a Lantern," featuring works that present the moon as an allegory for change and remaking. We can't wait to see what Lisa Sette Gallery has in store in the future.